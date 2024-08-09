Hulk Hogan Reportedly Open To Suing Gawker Lawsuit Film Over Privacy

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan could sue those behind the planned Gawker lawsuit film if the project goes too far, it has been claimed. Sources who spoke with TMZ claimed that Hogan has no involvement with the film and that he is “indifferent” about the project. With that said, Hogan could sue those behind the film if they broach too far into his private life.

TMZ’s sources added that Hogan is in a “really good place right now,” thanks in part to his recent new wife and reconnecting with religion. Hogan is also doing charitable work with a homeless shelter in Tampa, the source claims.

- Advertisement -

Killing Gawker

Killing Gawker is being set up with Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s Artist Equity and hopes to launch production in January 2025. Affleck is “eyeing” the role of Hogan while Damon is said to be interested in playing venture capitalist Peter Thiel. A screenplay was reportedly written by Charles Randolph based on Ryan Holiday’s book Conspiracy: Peter Thiel, Hulk Hogan, Gawker, and the Anatomy of Intrigue.

The Hulk Hogan-Gawker Lawsuit

In October 2012, Gawker posted a sex tape of Hogan with Heather Clem, the wife of Bubba The Love Sponge. In response, Hogan sued the company and several employees and affiliates who had shared portions of the tape. Hogan sought $100 million in damages and in March 2016, a jury of four women and two men voted in his favor. The wrestling legend was awarded $115 million in compensatory damages, which included $60 million for emotional distress. Three days later, Hogan was awarded an additional $25 million in punitive damages.

Thiel, a co-founder of PayPal, paid $10 million to help finance lawsuits against Gawker, including Hogan’s litigation against the company. In 2007, Gawker had published an article outing Thiel as gay without his consent.

- Advertisement -

Gawker attempted to file an appeal, but in June 2016, three months after the Hogan verdict, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection and put itself up for sale. Gawker CEO Nick Denton would also file for personal bankruptcy.