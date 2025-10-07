Hulk Hogan’s Estate Signals Potential Malpractice Lawsuit With Filing

Hulk Hogan’s death in July 2025 rocked the wrestling world, but his passing could result in a significant malpractice lawsuit. Brandon Thurston of POST Wrestling reports that Hogan’s family have filed a petition in Pinellas County, seeking a 90-day extension of Florida’s statute of limitations to investigate a potential medical malpractice claim.

The filing was made on behalf of Hogan’s widow Sky, his son Nick Bollea, and Hulk’s financial advisor Terry McCoy. The three are representing the estate of Hulk Hogan. Hogan’s other child, Brooke did not receive anything from her father’s estate, though that hasn’t been an issue for her.

The Hogan family has been highly critical of the handling of Hulk’s situation and passing. Brooke claimed that police footage could change the narrative on her father’s death away from what has been shared in public. Sky told TMZ Sports that Hulk’s phrenic nerve was “compromised” during a recent surgery. The phrenic nerve stimulates the diaphragm, which controls breathing.

Following his death, several tributes poured in for Hogan, despite his complicated place in wrestling during his final years. More recently, Florida’s Ron DeSantis re-named part of the Clearwater trail in Hogan’s memory.

Hogan’s influence continues to be felt in pro wrestling, with plans in motion for a series of biographies about his life. Now, Hogan’s death could result in a major malpractice lawsuit being filed, and potential changes to the law.