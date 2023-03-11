Hulk Hogan Recalls Backstage Disagreement With Vince McMahon

WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has had a glorious pro wrestling career. Vince McMahon played a major role to give a major push to ‘The Hulkster’ in the 80s and 90s. That doesn’t mean they never had a backstage disagreement during that time.

Hulk Hogan has faced some biggest names in the business. We witnessed one of the most iconic moments at WrestleMania 6 in 1990, when Hulk Hogan lost the WWE Championship to The Ultimate Warrior in a main event match in front of a record-breaking crowd of 67,678 fans.

This match was labeled as a “passing of the torch” moment, as The Ultimate Warrior was an up-and-coming star back in the day. The match holds massive significance in wrestling history as it cemented the legacies of both Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior. It has come to light that Hogan and Vince McMahon had a disagreement when the latter asked him to put over ‘The Ultimate Warrior.’

Hulk Hogan opens up on the matter

While speaking on Corey Graves’ After The Bell podcast, Hulk Hogan talked about the iconic match. ‘The Hulkster’ revealed that he had no problem putting over The Ultimate Warrior when Vince McMahon asked him to but they also had a disagreement prior to that.

“Vince and I had a disagreement. Vince had an opinion that Hulkamania had his run. And it actually went back to WrestleMania 6. When he asked me to put the Warrior over, I said, ‘That’s no problem at all, brother!’ but my question always is, if I’m putting somebody over, what are we doing after that? And, you know, there wasn’t really a clear-cut answer for that.

“I said, ‘Well, how about this. When I put him over and hand him the belt and everybody’s cheering for him, I get halfway down the aisle. How about I just… turn around and just grind him? Just drop him and just drag him around the ring. And I want to be ‘Hollywood’ Hulk Hogan!’ I said, ‘I want to be HHH: Hollywood Hulk Hogan. The ultimate bad guy.’”

Hogan and Warrior remain to be two of the most notable names in WWE history.