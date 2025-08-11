Ric Flair On Battling Anxiety After Hulk Hogan’s Death

The wrestling world lost Hulk Hogan in July 2025 at the age of 71, marking the end for arguably the industry’s biggest star. Few people knew Hogan better than fellow wrestling icon Ric Flair, who has opened up about his thought process since his death.

In a conversation with Clay Edwards, Flair commented on the death of Hogan. Not only does the two-time WWE Hall of Famer miss his friend, but it has left the older Flair anxious for his own future.

“When Hogan went, it kind of gave me anxiety ‘cause I’m 5 years older than he is.”

Flair attended Hogan’s funeral, the Nature Boy added, a solemn affair that featured a guest list including Vince McMahon and his family. While Flair and Hogan battled several times on TV, the pair were never as hostile as some fans believe.

“People always wanted to paint us as enemies, but we were actually very, very close friends. Hulk lent me money when Reid was sick… One of the first to visit me when I was in the hospital with a 2% chance of living.”



At 76 and having faced several health battles of his own, Flair is well-aware of his own mortality. For the wrestling legend, the death of his friend isn’t just a loss, but a sad reminder of his fleeing time.