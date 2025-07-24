Hulk Hogan, RIP
Wrestling World Pays Tribute After Hulk Hogan Dies At 71

by Thomas Lowson

Hulk Hogan, arguably the biggest name in professional wrestling history, has died at the age of 71 after a cardiac arrest. Hogan’s passing comes after weeks of reports of health issues, though he was reportedly doing better the day before his death.

Hogan’s death has sparked a series of reactions from the wrestling world, as seen below:

Hogan’s name would transcend wrestling as he would become a star of film, Television, and even politics in his final years. Our thoughts remain with Hogan’s friends, family, and fans at this sad time.

