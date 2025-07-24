Wrestling World Pays Tribute After Hulk Hogan Dies At 71

Hulk Hogan, arguably the biggest name in professional wrestling history, has died at the age of 71 after a cardiac arrest. Hogan’s passing comes after weeks of reports of health issues, though he was reportedly doing better the day before his death.

Hogan’s death has sparked a series of reactions from the wrestling world, as seen below:

I Am Absolutely Shocked To Hear About The Passing Of My Close Friend @HulkHogan! Hulk Has Been By My Side Since We Started In The Wrestling Business. An Incredible Athlete, Talent, Friend, And Father! Our Friendship Has Meant The World To Me. He Was Always There For Me Even When… pic.twitter.com/rOWLakMjr4 — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) July 24, 2025

When I nearly lost my dad 8 years ago, one of the few people who was there for all of it was Hulk Hogan.



My heart breaks for Nick and Brooke.



Rest in peace, brother — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) July 24, 2025

I lost another brother. Icon doesn't even touch it. Rest in power my friend. NWO 4 Life….and beyond — Kevin Nash (@RealKevinNash) July 24, 2025

WWE would not be where it is today without the larger-than-life characters that compete in the ring … and few, if any, loomed larger than Terry “Hulk Hogan” Bollea.



He was the archetype of what it meant to be a “Superstar” – a global sensation that inspired millions to work… pic.twitter.com/wXpgFvAhHA — Triple H (@TripleH) July 24, 2025

WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away.



One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s.



WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans. — WWE (@WWE) July 24, 2025

Sending positive thoughts, energy, and prayers to Hulk Hogan’s family and close friends during this time. Thank you for all the great memories and everything you gave to the business. Every encounter I had left a positive mark. Rest in power, brother. ?? ? ? pic.twitter.com/O9jRNoqnXV — RYBACK (@Ryback) July 24, 2025

Holy shit. — O’Shea Jackson Jr (@OsheaJacksonJr) July 24, 2025

I am saddened to learn of the passing of pro wrestling icon Hulk Hogan. Hogan's name was synonymous with professional wrestling, transcending the industry to become an American pop culture fixture. My condolences go out to his fans, friends and family. Rest in peace.



— Carlos… pic.twitter.com/BYNS6YeA6C — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) July 24, 2025

My relationship with Hulk Hogan is complicated because I was a big Hulkamaniac as a kid and I mourned that relationship a decade ago.



Still, his legacy in pro wrestling is undeniable. He shaped an era and he took the business to unimaginable heights. — Will Washington ? (@WillWashington) July 24, 2025

Hogan’s name would transcend wrestling as he would become a star of film, Television, and even politics in his final years. Our thoughts remain with Hogan’s friends, family, and fans at this sad time.