Hulk Hogan’s Wife: I Wasn’t Ready, My Heart Is In Pieces

Hulk Hogan’s wife Sky has paid a tribute to her late husband, in which she opens up about the struggles following his death. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer died on July 24, 2025, of a reported cardiac arrest.

On Instagram, Sky shared the following statement.

I wasn’t ready for this…

and my heart is in pieces. He had been dealing with some health issues, but I truly believed we would overcome them. I had so much faith in his strength. I thought we still had more time. This loss is sudden and impossible to process. To the world, he was a legend… but to me, he was my Terry. The man I loved. My partner. My heart. Hulk loved his fans so much and despite his growing physical discomfort, he did everything he could to show up, sign autographs, take photos, and connect with the people who supported him through it all. You meant everything to him. He was a believer in Christ, and I take comfort knowing his soul is at peace and he’s been welcomed home. Please keep his family and all of us who loved him in your prayers as we try to navigate this new reality.

The wrestling world has flooded social media with tributes from wrestlers, friends, and fans of Hulk Hogan. Our thoughts remain with Hogan’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.