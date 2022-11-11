“I Just Want to Wrestle” – Anthony Ogogo Addresses Lack of AEW TV Time

Anthony Ogogo is an established fighter, but that hasn’t translated into TV time on AEW Dynamite or Rampage.

Ogogo joined AEW in 2019 and comes from a boxing background, having won Silver at the 2010 New Dehli Commonwealth Games and Bronze at the London 2012 Summer Olympics.

A 2017 fight resulted in one of Ogogo’s eye sockets being fractured and he would be forced to retire from professional boxing years later.

I Just Want to Wrestle

In March 2021, Ogogo would make his AEW TV debut and would immediately enter a program with Cody Rhodes.

Despite the prominent feud, that saw Rhodes win at Double or Nothing 2021, Ogogo has all but vanished from AEW TV.

Speaking to Fightful, the Olympic Bronze medalist reflected on how little he’s been featured over the past 18 months.

“I just want to wrestle. I want to get good and have time. I just want to be on TV and show people how hard I’m working and how good I can be.” Anthony Ogogo.

Ogogo added that he’s being “patient” and continues to make appearances for indie promotions and PROGRESS Wrestling.

Everything has Changed

Ogogo was away in the UK from June 2021 to December 2021 dealing with his passport and visa issues, after both items were stolen during his time in the States.

Speaking about his return to AEW, the British star explained how nothing is quite the same as it once was.

“When I came back, everything had changed. They signed Bryan Danielson, the best wrestler who has probably ever lived, they signed (CM) Punk and this, that, and the other person.

“The whole landscape changed. Cody left, me coming back and doing something with him, that was gone because he’s not there. Everything just changed and with me, I think I’m such a unique talent that it’s hard to know what to do with me.”

Ogogo’s most recent match for the promotion saw him defeat Luke Kurtis via knockout on the August 21, 2022 taping of AEW Dark.