Ice Spice and Latto Bring Pro Wrestling Attitude to ‘Gyatt’ Music Video

Ice Spice and Latto have taken their collaboration to the squared circle with the release of their provocative new music video for “Gyatt,” which dropped on Tuesday, September 2.

The official music video, produced by Nuevo World and directed by Hidji World, features a full pro wrestling production complete with backstage promos, ring entrances, and authentic wrestling aesthetics. The title itself pays homage to wrestling culture, featuring the title GYATT styled like the iconic WWF Attitude era logo.

Both rappers are portrayed as “world champions” in the video, using the wrestling ring setting to symbolically resolve their real-life beef. The production goes far beyond typical music video fare, incorporating genuine wrestling elements that showcase significant investment in creating an authentic sports entertainment experience.

What sets this video apart from mainstream wrestling programming is its adult-oriented content. The artists perform provocative choreography within the wrestling ring framework – content that wrestling fans won’t see on family-friendly WWE or AEW programming.

The video concludes with a referee raising both artists’ hands. The collaboration represents a creative resolution to celebrity beef while delivering high-production entertainment that appeals to both music and wrestling audiences.

The “Gyatt” music video is the latest example of the symbiotic relationship between pro wrestling and hip hop cultures.

Gyatt Music Video – Latto, Ice Spice

Gyatt on Spotify