Ilja Dragunov Forced to Vacate WWE NXT UK Championship

WWE has a loaded roster right now, but several of the promotion’s top Superstars are currently on the injured list.

Cody Rhodes isn’t expected back for months after tearing his pectoral muscle just hours before the WWE Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event last month.

Randy Orton has been out of action for over a month now, while Rhea Ripley had to be pulled from a Raw Women’s Championship match due to a brain injury.

The Champion Vacates

Now, another WWE Superstar is out, and it has cost them their championship.

At the start of the latest NXT UK television tapings, NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov vacated the title due to an undisclosed injury.

Reports from the BT Studios in London, England note that Dragunov was spotted wearing a protective boot over one of his legs.

An eight-man tournament began during the tapings to crown a new champion with Tyler Bate, Trent Seven, Mark Coffey, and Oliver Carter all advancing to the next round.

Dragunov’s Reign

Dragunov’s reign marks the first time the NXT UK Championship has been vacated.

His title reign began in August 2021, ending the record-breaking 870-day reign of WALTER, now Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER.

Dragunov had six successful title defenses during his reign, retaining his title against A-Kid (Axiom), Jordan Devlin (JD McDonagh), Rampage Brown, Roderick Strong, and Nathan Frazier.

Ilja’s reign has ended at 320 days, making him the third-longest reigning NXT UK Champion.