Impact Rebellion (2022) Results: Josh Alexander Becomes World Champion, Taya Valkyrie Wins Reina de Reinas Title, Ace Austin Is The New X Division Champion

The 2022 edition of IMPACT Wrestling’s Rebellion event took place on April 24, 2022 at Mid-Hudson Civic Center in Poughkeepsie, New York. The event aired live on FITE TV. The event is available for replay here for $39.99. This event follows IMPACT’s Multiverse of Matches event that will take place during WrestleMania weekend through WrestleCon on April 1.

New Champions Crowned

Josh Alexander became the new IMPACT World Champion. Taya Valkyrie defeated Deonna Purrazzo to become the AAA Reina de Reinas Champion. Ace Austin won the X-Division Championship in a triple threat match against “Speedball” Mike Bailey and Trey Miguel. Tasha Steelz made her first pay-per-view defense of the IMPACT Knockouts Title.

Quick Results

Eddie Edwards defeated Chris Bey

Knockouts World Tag Team Titles Match: The Influence (Madison Rayne & Tenille Dashwood) (c) defeated The IInspiration (Cassie Lee and Jessie McKay)

AAA Reina de Reinas Title Match: Taya Valkyrie defeated Deonna Purrazzo (c)

Eight-Team Elimination Challenge for the Impact World Tag Team Titles: Violent By Design (Eric Young & Joe Doering) (C) defeated The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson), Rich Swann & Willie Mack, Rhino & Heath, The OGK (Mike Bennett & Matt Taven), Zicky Dice & Johnny Swinger, W. Morrissey & Jordynne Grace, and Major Players (Matt Cardona & Brian Myers) Violent By Design eliminated Heath & Rhino to retain the tag team titles.

: Tasha Steelz (c) defeated Rosemary IMPACT World Championship Match: Josh Alexander defeated Moose (c)

New tag team finisher ? pic.twitter.com/SvRH9GBJYm — Jordynne Grace (@JordynneGrace) April 24, 2022