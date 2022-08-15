IMPACT Wrestling Second City Slamm Spoilers (Taped On 8/13)

On August 13, IMPACT Wrestling hosted its latest set of TV tapings titled Second City Slamm from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, IL. The matches and segments will air in upcoming weeks as episodes of IMPACT TV.

These tapings follow IMPACT’s Emergence event that also took place atCicero Stadium in Cicero, Illinois on August 12, 2022.

Full spoilers are listed below.

IMPACT Wrestling Second City Slamm Spoilers (8/13)

Before The IMPACT

Giselle Shaw def. Rosemary

Ace Austin & Hikuleo def. Zicky Dice & Johnny Swinger

IMPACT Wrestling TV