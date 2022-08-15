IMPACT Wrestling Second City Slamm Spoilers (Taped On 8/13)

On August 13, IMPACT Wrestling hosted its latest set of TV tapings titled Second City Slamm from Cicero Stadium in Chicago, IL. The matches and segments will air in upcoming weeks as episodes of IMPACT TV.
These tapings follow IMPACT’s Emergence event that also took place atCicero Stadium in Cicero, Illinois on August 12, 2022.
Full spoilers are listed below.
IMPACT Wrestling Second City Slamm Spoilers (8/13)
Before The IMPACT
- Giselle Shaw def. Rosemary
- Ace Austin & Hikuleo def. Zicky Dice & Johnny Swinger
IMPACT Wrestling TV
- “Speedball” Mike Bailey def. Chris Bey
- Heath def. Kenny King
- Honor No More attack Heath. PCO doubts Eddie Edwards as Heath escapes.
- Killer Kelly def. Savannah Evans
- IMPACT Title #1 Contendership: Eddie Edwards def. Steve Maclin, Moose, Rich Swann, Bandido, and Sami Callihan
- Knockouts Tag Team Championships: VXT (Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazzo) (c) def. Mia Yim & Jordynne Grace
- Karl Anderson def. Mike Bennett
- Jessicka Havok def. Alisha
- Bhupinder Gujja def. unnamed talent
- Curt Hawkins confronted Gujja and offered him a title match. The referee refuses to start the match until he’s bullied into it. Gujja pins Hawkins and leaves with the IMPACT Digital Media Championship, but no title change was announced.
- Josh Alexander def. Vincent
- Heath attacks Edwards as he confronts Alexander.
- Black Taurus def. Trey Miguel, Laredo Kid, Rey Horus
- Time Machine (KUSHIDA, Alex Shelley & Chris Sabin) def. Violent By Design