Impact Bringing Spring Slugfest, Chicago Heat & Bound for Glory to Chicago

Impact Wrestling has announced a special ‘season pass’ of tickets for three upcoming double-header events in the Chicago area.

All six shows will take place from Cicero Stadium. The venue hosted Impact Emergence last summer, as well as several Major League Wrestling and mixed martial arts events.

For the first time ever, secure your ticket for all 6 nights! It all starts with Spring Slugfest this April and continues through July with Chicago Heat and it all leads to an unforgettable Bound For Glory. The Season Pass secures your ticket for all events!

Here’s the official schedule for the shows:

April 28-29: Spring Slugfest

July 28-29: Chicago Heat

October 21-22: Bound for Glory and BFG Fallout

Tickets are available at Eventbrite.com starting this Friday. The Season Pass Ticket option is valid for 1 Ticket to all 6 Events (Spring Slugfest, Chicago Heat and Bound For Glory).