IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender Results (2/24): Mickie James Defends Knockouts World Title Against Masha Slamovich

IMPACT Wrestling’s latest pay-per-view ‘No Surrender’ is ongoing (2/24/23) from the Sam Town’s Live in Sunrise Manor, Nevada! Mickie James defends the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Championship against Masha Slamovich and Josh Alexander will defend the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship against Rich Swann!

Live Coverage

During the pre-show, Gisele Shaw defeated Deonna Purrazzo after Savannah Evans attacked Purrazzo while Shaw distracted the referee.

Former Ring Of Honor World Champion Jonathan Gresham defeated former IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey to close out the pre-show festivities.

Frankie Kazarian def. Kon

The Death Dollz (Taya Valkyrie & Jessicka) (with Rosemary) (C) def. The Hex (Marti Belle & Allysin Kay) — IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Championship

Joe Hendry (C) def. Moose — IMPACT Digital Media Championship

Busted Open Radio Live Segment (Bully Ray, Tommy Dreamer, and Dave LaGreca)