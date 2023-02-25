IMPACT Wrestling No Surrender Results (2/24): Mickie James Defends Knockouts World Title Against Masha Slamovich

IMPACT Wrestling’s latest pay-per-view ‘No Surrender’ is ongoing (2/24/23) from the Sam Town’s Live in Sunrise Manor, Nevada! Mickie James defends the IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts World Championship against Masha Slamovich and Josh Alexander will defend the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship against Rich Swann!
Live Coverage
During the pre-show, Gisele Shaw defeated Deonna Purrazzo after Savannah Evans attacked Purrazzo while Shaw distracted the referee.
Former Ring Of Honor World Champion Jonathan Gresham defeated former IMPACT Wrestling X-Division Champion ‘Speedball’ Mike Bailey to close out the pre-show festivities.