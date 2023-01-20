Impact Wrestling Results (1/19/23): Mike Bailey vs. Kenny King Pit Fight

The Jan. 19 episode of Impact Wrestling aired on AXS TV at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.

The main event saw “Speedball” Mike Bailey take on Kenny King in a Pit Fight match. The event also had Knockout World Champion Mickie James discuss her title win over Jordynne Grace at Hard to Kill on Jan. 13. This week’s episode also aired on their Youtube channel for Impact Insider subscribers. Impact Wrestling offers a monthly subscription to watch weekly episodes on Youtube for $1.49.

Following #HardToKill, TONIGHT it's #IMPACTonAXSTV at 8pm EST…



• NEW Knockouts World Champion Mickie James opens the show!

• Deonna Purrazzo is in action

• Wilde vs Killer Kelly

• Dreamer’s exclusive interview w/ Dave LaGreca

• PIT FIGHT – Bailey vs King#IMPACTWrestling pic.twitter.com/BPFwd0vSQO — Tom Hannifan (@TomHannifan) January 19, 2023

Impact Wrestling (1/19) Results

The show opened with an opening graphic paying tribute to Jay Briscoe. It transitioned to a video package recapping Hard to Kill from Jan. 13.

Mickie James Kicks Off Impact Wrestling

Mickie James came out to address the crowd. As she was thanking the crowd for their support, Bully Ray came out to interrupt her. Both James and Ray got into a back-and-forth on the microphone until Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans interrupted them. Steelz and Evans attacked James, with Ray looking under the ring for a weapon. However, they were stopped by Grace and Frankie Kazarian, who aided James. Santino Marella came out to the ring but got interrupted by WCW legend Ernest “The Cat” Miller. Miller suggested that Marella make a six-person tag team match with James, Grace, and Kazarian against Steelz, Evans, and Ray. After a short back and forth with Ray, Marella made the match happen right away.

Mickie James, Jordynne Grace, and Frankie Kazarian defeated Bully Ray, Tasha Steelz, and Savannah Evans.

Grace and Evans started the match. The exchange moves until Grace gets the better of Evans with a scoop slam. Grace goes over to confront Ray, but Evans attacks her from behind. Evans takes control of the match until James tags in. James takes offense at Evans until she overpowers her. James counters with a hurricanrana that staggers Evans. As James runs towards the ropes on her opponent’s side, she gets attacked from behind by Ray.

Ray, Evans, and Steelz take control of the match with James in the ring. James gets the tag to Grace as her team takes control of the match. Ray eventually leaves the match, leaving Evans and Steelz by themselves. James gets the pin on Steelz to win for her team.

After the match, Masha Slamovich came to the ring to have a stare-down with James to set up a future match.

Marella and Miller had a backstage segment. Marella announced a Golden 6 Shooter match (six-man battle Royal) to determine the next challenger for Impact World Champion Josh Alexander next week. The match’s participants will be Moose, Eddie Edwards, Sami Callihan, Rich Swann, Rhino, and Chris Sabin. For tonight’s episode, he also made a match between Steve Maclin and Dirty Dango.

Deonna Purrazzo defeated Ashley D’ Amboise

Purrazzo dominated the match from the start. She eventually ends the match with a powerbomb followed by the Queen’s Gambit.

X Division Champion Trey Miguel has a backstage segment to set up a match with Mike Jackson.

Killer Kelly defeated Taylor Wilde

Both Kelly and Wilde lock up to start the match. However, Wilde gets the better of Kelly. Wilde landed a suplex and transitioned to a guillotine on her opponent. Kelly gets out of the hold and takes control of the match. The end of the match comes after Kelly locks in the Killer Clutch submission to win by tap out.

We get a backstage segment with The Design demanding that Callihan win the Six Shooter match or else there would be consequences.

Steve Maclin Defeated Dirty Dango

Maclin starts off the match strong against Dango. He tries to do a sunset flip, but Dango punches Maclin and lands a leg drop. Dango tries to gain offense in the match, but Maclin takes control quickly. Maclin dominates Dango for several minutes until Dango hits a back suplex on his opponent.

Dango fires up, and it seems like he can win the match. He lands a falcon arrow and tries to climb the top rope, but Maclin rolls out of the ring. Dango tried a tornado DDT outside the ring, but Maclin countered the move. Maclin wins the match after landing the KIA on Dango.

Tommy Dreamer has a segment with Sirius XM Busted Open Co-host David LaGreca to discuss his issues with Ray. LaGreca tries to fix the relationship between Dreamer and Ray, but Dreamer refuses.

“Speedball” Mike Bailey Defeated Kenny King in a Pit Fight Match

Bailey tries to give a fist bump to King but gets ignored. The match begins with both wrestlers throwing feints at each other until Bailey takes King down. King fights off his back and tries to get up, but Bailey takes his back. King gets eventually gets up but gets arm dragged out of the ring.

He gets back in the ring and sweeps Bailey’s leg to get him down. King pushes Bailey out of the ring and kicks him in the face as he tries to reenter. King beats down his opponent outside the ring and attempts a triangle choke when Bailey gets back in the ring. Bailey gets out of the choke and tries to land an offense but gets countered quickly. King dominated the match for several minutes and busted Bailey open. He stays in control until Bailey lands a push kick that knocks King out of the ring.

Bailey takes over the match landing several kicks. He puts King in an armbar but gets slammed by his opponent. Bailey regains control of the match with his kicks until King catches his leg and lands a dragon screw that sends Bailey to the outside. Bailey took back control as the match seemed to be going in King’s favor. He beats up King until the referee has to stop the match.