Impact Wrestling Results (1/26/23): Golden Six Shooter Match

The Jan. 26 episode of Impact Wrestling aired on AXS TV at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.

This episode featured a main event between Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards, Rich Swann, Rhino, Moose, and Chris Sabin in a Golden Six Shooter match. The winner of the match will challenge Josh Alexander for the Impact World Championship at No Surrender on Feb. 24. This week’s episode also aired on their Youtube channel for Impact Insider subscribers. Impact Wrestling offers a monthly subscription to watch weekly episodes on Youtube for $1.49.

If you would like more results for this week’s events in wrestling, please check back on our results section.

TONIGHT on #IMPACTonAXSTV at 8pm EST…



• Miguel vs Jackson – X Division Title

• Death Dollz vs Shaw & ??? – Knockouts Tag Team Titles

• Major Players vs Ace & Bey

• Golden 6 Shooter – winner faces Josh Alexander for the IMPACT World Title at #NoSurrender #IMPACTWrestling pic.twitter.com/1jEl37RBBZ — Tom Hannifan (@TomHannifan) January 26, 2023

Impact Wrestling Results (1/26) Results

(C)Trey Miguel vs. Mike Jackson- X Division Championship Match

The match started with both Miguel and Jackson exchanging holds and going for quick pinfalls. Miguel tries to go for a handshake and punches Jackson in the face. The champion starts to control the match by working on the arm. Miguel goes for a springboard moonsault but misses. Jackson pulls his straps down and tries to fire back, but Miguel stops him.

The action goes to the outside, where Miguel misses a clothesline to Jackson and hits the ring post. Jackson brings the champion back to the ring and goes old school. He tries to walk over the ring ropes and hit Miguel’s arm but gets hit in the stomach. Miguel takes back control of the match. The finish came when Miguel landed the lighting spiral on Jackson.

After the match, Crazy Steve and Black Taurus confront Miguel, but the champion runs away in the crowd.

We get a backstage interview with Impact World Champion Josh Alexander. He says no matter who wins the Golden six shooter match; he’ll remind him why he is the champion. Steve Maclin confronts Alexander and teases a match between them in the future.