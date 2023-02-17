Impact Wrestling Results (2/16/23): Rich Swann vs. Kenny King, Chris Bey vs. Kushida

The Feb. 16 episode of Impact Wrestling aired on AXS TV at 8 PM EST/5 PM PT.

This episode of Impact Wrestling saw Rich Swann take on Kenny King. The match was teased on Feb. 9 when Swann confronted King in a backstage segment. Tonight’s show also had Chris Bey vs. Kushida and more qualifying matches to determine who will be in a Fatal-Four-Way match at No Surrender. One of the matches tonight is Steve Maclin vs. Rhino. The winner of the Fatal-Four-Way match will be the number one contender for the Impact World Championship.

Impact Wrestling also aired on their Youtube channel for Impact Insider subscribers. The company offers a monthly subscription to watch weekly episodes on Youtube for $1.49. However, it aired at 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT.

Impact Wrestling Results (2/16)

The show starts with a tribute to Jerry Jarrett, followed by a video package of last week’s episode.

Chris Bey vs. Kushida

The match starts with Kushida and Chris Bey exchanging holds, with Kushida getting the best of his opponent. Bey tricks Kushida in a test of strength and starts to gain offense. However, Bey tried to Irish Whip Kushida into the ropes and got caught with a Springboard Back Elbow, which takes him out of the ring. Kushida follows him outside and jumps from the ring apron with a knee strike onto Bey’s left arm.

He rolls Bey back into the ring and starts working on Bey’s arm. Kushida starts to dominate the match by focusing on Bey’s arm. Bey rolls to the outside, and Kushida tries to land another knee strike from the ring apron but gets caught with a kick to the gut. Bey tries to capitalize, but they both land a Clothesline simultaneously. They lay on the floor outside the ring and both get into the ring at the count of nine to beat the countout. Back in the ring, they both exchange forearm strikes, until Bey gets the better of Kushida.

Bey starts to take control of the match and lands a Torture Rack Neck Breaker for a two-count. He tries to go for a Brainbuster on Kushida, but his opponent blocks it. Kushida starts to rally back after he catches Bey with a Rolling Thunder Kick to the face. Bey rolls out of the ring, but Kushida does a Senton dive from the top rope to the floor on Bey.

Kushida rolls Bey back into the ring and tries to lock in a Guillotine, but his opponent fights out of it. However, Bey got caught with a Dropkick to the left arm. Kushida tries to lock in a Kimura, but Bey gets out of the hold and lands a Springboard Leg Drop to the back of Kushida’s head for a two-count. The finish comes when Kushida puts Bey in the Kimura lock but transitions to a Small Package for the win.

Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray to Have Live Busted Open Show at No Surrender

We get a backstage segment with Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer, with Santino Marella as the mediator. Marella proposes that Dreamer and Ray have a live episode of Busted Open live at No Surrender. Dreamer says he will let bygones be bygones, but Ray agrees as long as Dreamer leaves Impact Wrestling. They both get into an argument until Marella says they can talk it out at No Surrender. They argue again about who gets to talk first at No Surrender, but Marella says that they will have a beat the clock challenge match next week to determine who will speak first.

Steve Maclin vs. Rhino No Surrender Qualifying Match

The match starts with Rhino and Maclin locking up, with Rhino getting the advantage. Rhino holds on to Maclin’s wrist until he gets caught with a back elbow. Maclin lands a Knife Edge Chop to Rhino in the corner, but it makes Rhino mad, and he hits a Shoulder Block on Maclin. Maclin tries to land a Suplex, but Rhino reverses and lands his Suplex, followed by an Arm Drag. Rhino tries to go for the Gore, but Maclin rolls to the outside.

Rhino tries to follow Maclin outside the ring but gets outsmarted by his opponent. Maclin slams Rhino’s arm into the ring post as we cut to a commercial break. When we return from the commercial break, Maclin completely controls the match in the ring.

Maclin tries to go for a Top Rope Headbutt on his opponent but misses it. After the mistake, Rhino starts to rally back in the match. He hits Maclin in the gut in the corner, followed by a Belly to Belly Slam for a two-count. Maclin responds by hitting Rhino with several forearm strikes, but Rhino catches him with a Spinebuster. Rhino tries to hit Maclin with a Gore, but misses it. Maclin responds by hitting the Gore on Rhino for a two count. The finish comes when Maclin lands the Wake Up Call(Rhino’s tag team partner Heath Slater finisher) for the win.

Johnny Swinger With Zicky Dice vs. Barry Horowitz

The match starts with Zicky Dice distracting Barry Horowitz, so Johnny Swinger attacks his opponent’s left knee. Swinger starts to work beat down Horowitz in the corner until he misses a shoulder strike. Horowitz starts taking offense to Swinger, hitting him with several European Uppercuts in the corner. He lands a Headbutt on Swinger and starts to taunt to the crowd. Swinger rakes his opponents eyes and starts to go for a Neckbreaker, until former WCW talent The Demon comes out to distract Swinger. Horowitz takes advantage and gets the Schoolboy pin for the win.

We get a backstage interview with Moose. He talks about what happened last week with Joe Hendry and says, “He doesn’t get humiliated; he gets even.” We cut to a commercial break.

After the commercial break, Moose starts busting a car in the parking lot that he believes is Hendry’s. However, it turns out to be Marella’s car. Marella announces that it will be Moose vs. Hendry for the Digital Media Championship at No Surrender.

Heath Slater vs. Eddie Edwards No Surrender Qualifying Match

The match starts with Eddie Edwards putting Heath Slater in a Head Lock until he gets thrown to the ropes and taken down with a Shoulder Block. Slater hits a Clothesline on Edwards to take him outside of the ring. He followed the move by diving on Edwards from the ring apron with a Senton.

Slater rolls Edwards back into the ring. As he tries to enter the ring, Edwards hits Slater to keep him out of the ring and does Suicide Dive onto Slater. Edwards rolls Slater back into the ring and starts to take control of the match. He beats down Slater for a few minutes until he gets caught with a Leg Lariat. Slater starts rallying back into the match and lands a Powerslam on Edwards for a two-count. He goes for The Wake Up Call, but Edwards blocks it. However, Slater lands a Spinebuster on Edwards for a two-count.

Slater goes to the top rope but gets stopped by Edwards. Edwards lands a Superplex on Slater, followed by a Tiger Driver for a two-count. The finish comes when Edwards goes for the Die Hard Driver but gets distracted by PCO music. Slater hits his finisher to get the win.

After the match, PCO comes from behind Edwards in the ring and starts attacking him. PCO lands a Reverse DDT and goes to the top rope, but Edwards rolls out of the ring to escape.

We get a backstage segment with The Design and Sami Callihan. Deaner says that Yuya Uemura and Frankie Kazarian challenged two members of The Design to match next week. Deaner tells Callihan that they both will go against Uemura and Kazarian on the next episode of Impact Wrestling.

We get another backstage segment with Father James Mitchell and The Hex. The Hex challenged The Death Dollz to a title match at No Surrender.

Masha Slamovich vs. Alisha

Masha Slamovich dominates the match from the start. Alisha would try to get her offense in but would get shut down. The finish comes when Slamovich lands the Snowplow for a quick win.

After the match, Slamovich puts Alisha in a Rear Naked Choke, but James enters the ring to stop her. James tries to go after Slamovich but gets caught in a Rear Naked Choke. Three Referees enter the ring to get her off of James. Slamovich leaves the ring and watches James as she tries to recover from the attack.

We get a backstage segment with Crazzy Steve challenging X Division Champion Trey Miguel to a Monster’s Ball match.

We get another backstage segment with Marella, Jonathan Gresham, Speedball Mike Bailey, and Dirty Dango. Marella announces that Bailey and Gresham will have a match at No Surrender. Dango suggests to Marella that Gresham and Bailey take on the Motor City Machine Guns on next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling. Marella agrees to have the tag match next week.

Kenny King vs. Rich Swann

The match starts with both wrestlers trying to get the better of each other with strikes. However, King caught Swann with a back elbow. He tries to run after Swann but misses and goes to the ring apron. King tries to throw a punch and misses, which lead to Swann kicking him in the face. While King is outside the ring, Swann dives from the ring apron onto King.

Swann rolls King back into the ring and starts to control the match. He Irish Whips King to the corner and does a running elbow strike on him. Swann maintains dominance over the King until he gets caught with Snake Eyes as Swann runs toward King in the corner. King follows up the move with a big Clothesline for a two count. Swann tries to regain momentum, but his opponent catches him in a Spinning Back Breaker. King tries to continue his offense. However, Swann lands a DDT on King as we go to commercial break.

We return from a commercial break with Swann in control until King lands a Spinebuster for a two-count. They exchange moves as both try to get the upper hand. However, Swann lands a Poison Rana on King for a two count. He follows up the action with three hard Spinning Side Kicks to the stomach of King.

He goes for a fourth kick, but King catches his opponent in a Single Boston Crab. However, Swann can get to the ropes to break the hold. They both get to their feet and exchange strikes until they simultaneously catch each other with a kick. The match’s finish comes when Swann catches King in a Small Package for the win.

After the match, King attacks Swann from behind. He goes outside the ring for a steel chair, but Josh Alexander makes the save. The Impact World Champion takes the chair from King. Swann goes for the Superkick to King but accidentally hits Alexander. The show ends with King escaping with Swann looking at Alexander as he is in the corner.