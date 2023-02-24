Impact Wrestling Results (2/23/23): Monster’s Ball Match, Beat The Clock Challenges

The Feb. 23 episode of Impact Wrestling aired on AXS TV at 8 PM EST/5 PM PT.

The episode saw X Division Champion Trey Miguel defend his title against Crazzy Steve in a Monster’s Ball match. Impact Wrestling had built the feud up for several weeks when Steve confronted Miguel on the Jan. 26 episode. The episode also had Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer compete in Beat the Clock Challenges to determine who would speak first at their live Busted Open show at No Surrender on Feb. 24.

Impact Wrestling also aired on their Youtube channel for Impact Insider subscribers. The company offers a monthly subscription to watch weekly episodes on Youtube for $1.49. Unfortunately, it aired at 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT.

Impact Wrestling Results (2/23)

We start the episode seeing Miguel and Steve locked in their rooms as they prepare for Monster’s Ball.

“Speedball” Mike Bailey & Jonathan Gresham vs. Motor City Machine Guns(Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley)