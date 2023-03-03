Impact Wrestling Results (3/2/23): Trey Miguel vs. PCO, King vs. Knight

The March 2 episode of Impact Wrestling aired on AXS TV at 8 PM EST/5 PM PT.

This week’s episode was promoted as the fallout from their No Surrender event. X Division Champion Trey Miguel faced PCO on the March 2 episode. Another match on the card was Kenny King taking on Kevin Knight.

Impact Wrestling also aired on their Youtube channel for Impact Insider subscribers. The company offers a monthly subscription to watch weekly episodes on Youtube for $1.49. Unfortunately, it aired at 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT.

If you would like more results for this week’s events in wrestling, please check back on our results section.

Impact Wrestling Results (3/2)

The show starts with The Bullet Club (Chris Bey & Ace Austin) opening the show with a promo in the ring. They boast about their win at No Surrender when they teamed with Kenta to defeat The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) and Kushida. The Motor City Machine Guns interrupt their promo and challenge The Bullet Club to take them on for their Impact Tag Team Championships tonight. Both Bey and Austin agree and we get a title match tonight.

We get a backstage interview with Rich Swann. He reflects on his loss against Josh Alexander at No Surrender. Raj Singh and Shera interrupt the interview, which upsets Swann. Swann challenges them to a fight but Singh leaves with Shera and says another time.