IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2022 Match Card, Date & Time, How To Watch

By Jaychele Nicole
The 20th edition of IMPACT’s Slammiversary is just around the corner and the card is starting to take shape. 

This show celebrates the 20th anniversary of Impact Wrestling. The show is exactly 20 years from the day of the first event promoted by Impact.

This will be the go-to article for an updated card of the matches and segments announced for IMPACT’s Slammiversary pay-per-view.

IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary 2022 Matches

IMPACT World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Eric Young

Ultimate X match for the Impact X Division Championship: Ace Austin (c) vs. Kenny King vs. Mike Bailey vs. Trey Miguel vs. TBD vs. TBD

Queen of the Mountain match for the Impact Knockouts World Championship: Tasha Steelz (c) vs. Chelsea Green vs. Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jordynne Grace vs. Mia Yim

Tag team match for the Impact World Tag Team Championship: The Briscoes (Jay Briscoe and Mark Briscoe) (c) vs. The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson)

Date, Time & How to Watch

IMPACT Wrestling Slammiversary is scheduled to take place at The Asylum in Nashville, Tennessee. 

IMPACT’s Slammiversary takes place on Sunday, June 19, 2022. The air time is set for 8:00 PM EST.

You can watch IMPACT’s Rebellion on FITE or through cable pay-per-view providers. The show is priced at $39.99.

