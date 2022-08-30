Indie Wrestler Competes for WWE and AEW on the Same Night

WWE and All Elite Wrestling have been in a battle for years to establish which brand of pro wrestling is dominant.

While AEW would win the Wednesday Night Wars, resulting in NXT moving to Tuesdays, the two companies continue to compete for fans and that all-important 18-49 demographic.

Double-Feature

For wrestlers, competing on AEW or WWE programming can be a huge step in their careers, and now Katie Arquette has done both on the same night.

On this week’s Raw, Arquette, working under the name Katie Arks, teamed with Dani Mo and Kay Sparks, in a squash match loss to Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss.

The self-professed ‘Queen of the Silver Screen’ didn’t have much better luck on AEW programming, losing to Serena Deeb on Dark: Elevation.

Arquette is the second person to achieve this impressive feat, after Cameron Stewart competed on Raw and AEW Dark in September 2021.

On the new @WWE RAW: Katie Arquette @TheKtArquette became the 2nd wrestler to compete in both WWE (RAW) & AEW in the same night.



Cameron Stewart @thecamstewart was the 1st wrestler to do so when he competed on NXT 2.0 & AEW Dark on 9/21/21.#WWE #RAW #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/8N4uTsW6FA — The Local Competitor (@LocalCompWWE) August 30, 2022

Katie Arquette

Despite her name, Katie is no relation to former WCW World Heavyweight Champion David Arquette, though the two have appeared in the ring together.

After training, Arquette made her professional wrestling debut at IWC Proving Ground 6 in February 2017, in a losing effort to future AEW star and then-IWC Women’s Champion Dr. Britt Baker.

A year later, Arquette would challenge Baker again for the title, this time getting the win, which she told Daily DDT was “just incredible.”

Arquette would celebrate with David Arquette, who was also at the show, and would give her a fur coat which she still wears for matches to this day.