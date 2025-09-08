Indie Wrestler Jonathan ‘Jaka’ Echevarria Dies After Heart Attack

Independent wrestler Jaka (real name Jonathan Echevarria) has died after being hospitalised earlier this month following a heart attack. Beyond Wrestling was the first to share the news, stating “The original Ace. RIP Jaka.”

The original Ace. RIP Jaka. pic.twitter.com/UE8yw72v7X — Beyond Wrestling (@beyondwrestling) September 8, 2025

Jaka was taken to the ICU in critical condition after his heart attack, according to a GoFundMe page created by his family. In their plea for help, they discussed what Jaka was like.

“Jonathan is the kind of person who brings laughter and energy wherever he goes—a fun, lovable pain in the butt who means the world to us. Seeing him in this state has been incredibly difficult, but we are staying strong for him and for each other.”

Jaka’s death has resulted in a wave of condolences online. On X, Mike Santana, who had aligned with Jaka during his time as part of LAX, shared his sadness over Jaka’s death.

I have no words right now.



Truly GUTTED. — Mike SANTANA?? (@Santana_Proud) September 8, 2025

Jaka debuted in pro wrestling in 2007 and was a featured part of Beyond Wrestling. His biggest match came in 2018 when he defended the EVOLVE Tag Team Championships during WrestleMania Axxess. He later competed on AEW Dark: Elevation in 2021.

