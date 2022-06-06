Indie Wrestler Peed on Herself During Mia Yim Match

Wrestlers have dealt with many unforeseen circumstances in the ring and bowel movements are no exception.

We’ve seen wrestlers admit that they once dropped a deuce while in the ring. Back in late 2013, CM Punk did indeed take a number two during a WWE SmackDown match with The Miz.

In the case of Mia Yim, it was her opponent who had some loose fluid.

Mia Yim’s Opponent Pees Mid-Match

During an interview with Metro, Mia Yim revealed that an unnamed wrestler once peed on herself during their match at an independent show.

“I mean, as far as embarrassing stuff, I wrestled a match – this was many, many years ago and it was on the independents – where a girl peed in my match, and it was weird. Yeah, that was really weird. But it’s okay!

“It happens, you know? It happens. It’s one of those things where you just don’t bring attention to it, just don’t think about it, let’s get through this, and then let’s clean ourselves up.”

Yim currently performs for IMPACT Wrestling. She realigned with the promotion after being released by WWE last year.