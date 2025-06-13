‘Indy God’ Shotzi Blackheart Intensifies Matt Cardona Beef In Parody Video

Since being released from WWE in April 2020, Matt Cardona has established himself as the ‘Indy God’ but now there is a challenger to the throne. Since her own release, Shotzi Blackheart has made a stir outside WWE, leaving Cardona frustrated that a new ‘Indy God’ has emerged.

On YouTube, Shotzi shared a ‘formal apology’ to Cardona, though she seemed anything but remorseful. Shotzi’s video parodied Cardona’s ‘Z! True Long Island Story’ from his days as Zack Ryder, complete with her own ‘Independent Championship,’ a playful nod to Cardona’s Internet Championship.

Dubbing herself “the new Indy God,” Blackheart dubbed Cardona her ‘Broski of the week’ even promising to send a signed photo to her fellow WWE alum. Pointing out how much Cardona posts about her, Blackheart saw this as a clear sign of his support. You can check out some of Cardona’s posts below.

.@ShotziWWE has done NOTHING to earn this Championship opportunity!!! https://t.co/BihVqHC7lv — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) June 12, 2025

F R A U D!!! https://t.co/abSJ5XVQhD — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) June 11, 2025

She MAY be the SHINDY God. She will NEVER be the INDY GOD! https://t.co/yZTHDNYr3B — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) June 11, 2025

A war is clearly brewing between Cardona and Blackheart, all over the title of the top name in independent wrestling. It remains to be seen who stands tall when the pair battle in GCW this July.