Injury Fears In AAA After ‘X’ Thrown For Hurt Wrestler

Fans may not be seeing AAA’s Octagon Jr. in the ring any time soon as it appears that the luchador is out with a genuine injury. Octagon Jr. was part of the recent AAA Alianzas, event, where he and Laredo Kid were part of a three-way tag-team match for the AAA Tag Team Championships. Despite a valiant effort, it was Pagano and Psycho Clown who retained the titles in the match that included WWE’s Angel and Berto.

As the champions celebrated, a medical team checked on Octagon Jr. While Laredo Kid checked on his tag team partner, a member of the medical staff through up an ‘X’, signifying that Octagon was dealing with a legitimate injury. Reports from the show add that Octagon was taken out on a stretcher due to a bad fall, in another worrying sign for the masked star.

X signal, it looks so bad for octagon ??#AlianzasAAA pic.twitter.com/9laiq0OK8B — MyWorldRox (@myworldr0x) September 8, 2025

This is the third wrestler to work as Octagon Jr. and previously worked under the name ‘Golden Magic.’ Like many luchadors, his real identity is not known to the public. He is a former AAA World Trios Champion and a former AAA Latin American Champion.

Octagon Jr. made his WWE debut in June as part oft the Worlds Collide event, and would compete against Dominik Mysterio the next night at Money in the Bank. Now though, his in-ring future remains in question, and we wish him the best in this scary situation.