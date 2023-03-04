Invictus Pro Wrestling will hold their live event, The Get Down, on Independent Wrestling TV on March 3 at 8 PM ET/5 PM PT.

The event has Invictus Grand Champion Ken Broadway defend his title against MV Young in the main event. Broadway’s last successful title defense was against Adam Brooks at Invictus Pro Wrestling: The Many Saints of Ridgefield Park on Dec. 30, 2022. Another match on the card will have Big Game Leroy take on J Boujii in a Cheat Code match.

For fans that want to watch Invictus Pro Wrestling: The Get Down, you can subscribe to IWTV for $9.99. If you would like more results for this week’s events in wrestling, please check back on our results section.

Invictus Pro Wrestling: The Get Down Results