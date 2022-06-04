Sunday, June 5, 2022
Io Shirai Out Of Action With An Injury

By Andrew Ravens
Io Shirai was the top star in the WWE NXT women’s division prior to the last months of the black and gold brand, but she was put into a tag team after the brand was revamped and went to NXT 2.0. 

Io hasn’t been seen on WWE television for a while and there’s a good reason for that as the former NXT Women’s Champion is injured.

Fightful Select reports Shirai is out of action with an injury. It’s unclear exactly what the injury is, but she hasn’t wrestled in over two months so it’s serious enough that fans might be waiting even longer to see her return to in-ring action. 

One source said that they hope that Shirai is healed up by the summer. With Io being one of the best wrestlers in the whole company and WWE continuing to move forward with younger stars with no wrestling background, WWE  could really use a veteran with her skills around.

Shirai hasn’t worked a match since NXT Stand and Deliver where NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defeated Cora Jade,  Shirai, and Kay Lee Ray in a fatal 4-way bout.

