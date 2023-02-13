‘Iron Claw’ Von Erich Biopic Wraps Up Filming

A24’s “The Iron Claw,” a movie about the rise and fall of the Von Erich family, has wrapped up filming.

Zac Efron (Kevin Von Erich), Jeremy Allen White (Kerry), Harris Dickinson (David), Holt McCallany (Fritz Von Erich), Maura Tierney (Doris Von Erich), Aaron Dean Eisenberg (Ric Flair), AEW‘s MJF (Lance Von Erich), and Kevin Anton (Harley Race) make up the rest of the cast.

Done Filming

The Iron Claw began principal photography beginning in Louisiana in October. Pwinsider.com reported today that it recently wrapped up filming. The film will now enter post-production. The release date for it has yet to be made, but it’s looking like late 2023 or early 2024.

The film’s synopsis reads, “Based on the true story of the Von Erichs, the film follows the rise and fall of the family dynasty of wrestlers who made a huge impact on the sport from the 1960s to the present day.”

The film is written and directed by award-winning filmmaker Sean Durkin. A24 and Access Industries are co-financing the film. Producing alongside A24 are Tessa Ross, Derrin Schlesinger, and Harrison Huffman.