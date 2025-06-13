Isla Dawn Warns Of Imposter Scamming Fans Online: ‘I Hate It’

Isla Dawn is sharing a warning to fans not to send any money to a social media account claiming to be her. On X, the real Dawn shared a screenshot of her imposter, who is offering the “latest merchandise” and the opportunity for fans to send a tip. Dawn dubbbed the fake “weird” and warned fans, saying “don’t send this person any money.”

This is so weird. I hate it. Please don’t send this person any money. pic.twitter.com/vHWglpfwjq — Isla Dawn (@RealIslaDawn) June 12, 2025

Scammers assuming the identity of wrestlers, often female talent, is sadly nothing new. A scammer used Alexa Bliss’ identity to con Alfred Mancinelli out of $1 million, as well as his granddaughter’s college fund. Mancinelli’s son later shared that his father would have kept giving away his money to the scammer had he not passed away.

For anyone who falls victim to the fake Isla Dawn, it’s almost certain they’ll never see any merchandise or any benefit to giving a tip to the profile. Dawn’s warning serves as a reminder to always be wary with those one meets on the world wide web.