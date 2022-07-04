Israel Adesanya Interested In A Career With WWE

UFC superstar Israel Adesanya is intersted in a career with WWE.

The current reigning middleweight champion chatted with BT Sport about his love of pro-wrestling following this Saturday’s UFC 276 pay-per-view in Las Vegas, where Adesanya successfully defended his title against Jared Cannonier in the show’s headliner.

Adesanya had already made headlines in the wrestling world that night for paying homage to the Undertaker with his UFC 276 entrance, a decision that even caught the eye of the Deadman.

“I thought it was great! He’s not only a great fighter, he’s an awesome entertainer as well! Tyson Fury gets knocked down & sits up like the UT and Adesanya uses my walkout! Pretty damn cool!”pic.twitter.com/a0tGCZ0DyK — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) July 3, 2022

The champ would later be asked about a potential career inside the squared circle. He states that a jump to WWE “or something along that line” would be a lot of fun for him because of how entertaining he finds the industry. His full statement can be read below.

“Definitely, that is something I’ll try my hand at later on, just for fun. I’m not saying it’s going to be a full-time job, but I’m definitely going to jump in the WWE or something along that line just for the entertainment factor. Because I grew up jumping off the couch, broke my arm, shooting stars, yeah.”

Conveniently Adesanya had some special guests for his UFC 276 victory at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, interim-CEO Stephanie McMahon, former 14-time world champion Triple H, and SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee all attended the fight shortly after the conclusion of Money In The Bank, which took place down the street at the MGM Grand. This was Vince McMahon’s first ever UFC event.

WWE recently just signed Bellator star Valerie Loureda, and have treated former MMA talents very well in their long history. (Ronda Rousey, Brock Lesnar).

