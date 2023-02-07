“It Could have been Different” – Mandy Rose Says She Was Never Warned About Website

Mandy Rose has refuted the idea that she received some kind of warning from WWE over the content of her website.

The former Superstar was released in December 2022 due to the explicit videos and photos shared on her platform which users can subscribe to see.

Since parting ways with WWE, Rose has been serving a non-compete clause but has also made a fortune with her website.

No Warning

Given the NSFW content the former NXT Women’s Champion was putting online, WWE’s higher-ups felt they had no choice but to release her.

Speaking on the latest edition of The Sessions, Rose refuted the idea that she was warned about her website prior to her release from the company.

“I lost the title and got fired the following day. I never had a warning. I know there is news out there that says I was warned, I never did.” Mandy Rose.

Rose added that perhaps if she had been warned by WWE about the consequences of her website, she’d be with WWE to this day, saying “it could have been different.”

What’s Next?

While Rose is unable to compete or talk contracts with another promotion at this time, she is still allowed to operate her site.

In December 2022, Rose made $1 million in the month but later clarified on the Tamron Hall show that it took her just over two weeks in December to reach seven figures.

Impact Wrestling’s Deonna Purrazzo has offered Rose an invitation to join the promotion, while joining AEW would allow Rose to reunite with ex-WWE names including her Absolution ally Saraya.