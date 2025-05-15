‘It Just Writes Itself’: Matt Cardona Pitches Reality Show with Chelsea Green

In the modern professional wrestling landscape, power couples typically follow similar career trajectories – both signed to the same promotion, often appearing on-screen together, leveraging their real-life relationship for storyline purposes. Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green have charted a different path, creating a unique dynamic that spans the industry’s largest promotion and its thriving independent scene.

During a candid conversation on Insight with Chris Van Vliet, Cardona opens up about this unconventional wrestling partnership. While Green enjoys her most successful WWE run to date, Cardona has built an empire outside the corporate wrestling structure, creating a relationship that bridges wrestling’s often disconnected worlds.

Chelsea Green’s WWE Renaissance

Cardona’s pride in his wife’s WWE success radiates throughout his discussion of Green’s career.

“So proud of her,” he beams. “Like I’m her biggest fan. Rooting her on, you know? I get all her trading cards, all her action figures, all her shirts.”

Green’s current WWE run represents a vindication after her previous tenure ended with what Cardona describes as a missed opportunity:

“I knew when she got released the first time they missed the boat, you know, and she was killing it on the indies.”

When WWE called Green back, Cardona supported her return despite it separating their working lives.

“When she got the call to go back, she had to go back,” he explains, acknowledging the opportunity’s significance.

What differentiates this WWE run from Green’s previous one, according to Cardona, is opportunity:

“She’s always had the talent, but she didn’t get the opportunity. And that’s fine. Not everyone always gets an opportunity. But she did this time around and she is making the most of it.”

The Opportunity Maximizer

Cardona particularly admires Green’s ability to maximize limited screen time – a skill he cultivated during his own WWE tenure.

“She’s the epitome of that phrase you always hear in wrestling, maximize your minutes,” Cardona explains. “If she has 20 seconds in a backstage promo with six other people, you’ll remember that Chelsea Green was there.”

This talent for memorability in brief appearances has been central to Green’s character development. Rather than requiring extended segments, she creates viral moments within the constraints she’s given – a challenging skill in WWE’s ensemble cast environment.

The Independent Entrepreneur and WWE Star

The couple’s unique professional arrangement creates an interesting dynamic – Cardona thriving in the independent wrestling world while Green excels within WWE’s corporate structure.

This arrangement provides both with unique advantages. Green benefits from the stability, exposure, and resources of WWE, while Cardona enjoys the creative freedom, entrepreneurial opportunities, and schedule flexibility of independence.

Van Vliet asked Cardona if he expected to get a call from WWE when Chelsea returned.

“When all those people got rehired, I’m not sure what the prerequisite to getting rehired was,” Cardona responded. “It is what it is. It’s just everyone has a different path, everyone has a different journey.”

The Financial Reality

Interestingly, their unconventional arrangement has proven financially beneficial. While many might assume WWE represents the pinnacle of wrestling earnings, Cardona reveals he now makes more than during his WWE tenure.

When asked if he makes more money now than his best year in WWE – “100%,” Cardona responds without hesitation.

This financial reality challenges conventional wisdom about wrestling careers. Through his diversified income streams – wrestling bookings, merchandise, podcast, toy company, conventions – Cardona has built a more lucrative career outside the industry leader than within it.

Meanwhile, Green benefits from WWE’s increasingly substantial contracts, creating a household with income from both wrestling’s corporate and entrepreneurial worlds.

Balancing Life and Wrestling

The couple’s career dichotomy extends to their personal planning as well. When asked about starting a family, Cardona explains:

“Chelsea and I want to start a family, but that, you know, our careers are thriving right now, especially hers. So, there’s there’s no time to press the pause button.”

This career-focused approach prioritizes their current momentum while acknowledging future family aspirations. The recognition of Green’s particularly significant career moment shows Cardona’s support for her professional trajectory.

The Injured Superstar Support System

When Cardona tore his pectoral muscle, his independent status meant no automatic medical support.

“I had to have Chelsea ask WWE to get me in with a surgeon,” he reveals, explaining how his civilian status left him struggling to get timely care.

“WWE got me with their doctor in Orlando. I had surgery in a couple days,” Cardona explains, contrasting his experience with what might have happened without those connections:

“If you just have a normal job, you’re you’re an accountant or you work in retail. I think you’re screwed.”

A Model for Modern Wrestling Couples

Cardona and Green represent a new model for wrestling relationships – one that spans the industry’s often divided worlds and leverages the advantages of both. Their partnership demonstrates how wrestlers can support each other’s distinct paths while creating a household with diversified income streams and career security.

“We should be doing something on television, whether it be in wrestling or like some sort of reality driven thing,” Cardona muses about their dynamic. “It just writes itself.”

Whether that joint project materializes or not, Matt Cardona and Chelsea Green have already created something unprecedented in wrestling – a power couple whose influence spans from WWE arenas to independent gymnasiums, from corporate wrestling to entrepreneurial ventures.

In doing so, they’ve charted a new blueprint for wrestling couples – one where individual career fulfillment doesn’t require identical journeys, and where supporting each other’s distinct paths creates something greater than either could achieve alone.