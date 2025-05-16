“It’s Not Okay”: Sheamus On WWE WrestleMania Absence

Sheamus returned to WWE television on the May 5th episode of WWE Raw, following a notable absence that stemmed from his appearance in the men’s Royal Rumble match earlier this year. While he competed at several live events in March, the multi-time world champion was missing from WrestleMania 41.

In a candid interview with Alex McCarthy of Daily Mail, Sheamus shared his feelings about being sidelined for WWE’s biggest event of the year.

“I was gutted that I wasn’t at Mania,” Sheamus revealed. “The last appearance that I had was at the Rumble. I want to be in the mix. I want to be there. I’m more passionate now about my job than I ever have been. Some of the guys are like, ‘You’ve been at so many WrestleMania’s, so it’s okay.’ But it’s not okay. I love what I do. I love going out there in front of a crowd. I love putting on banger after banger. I love that intensity. I love setting the bar so high that everybody including the main event guys who have months and months to prepare are trying to catch up with me. Until the wheels come off and I can’t do it anymore I want to go out there. I don’t want to miss anything and I don’t want to miss a WrestleMania. It was tough. I’m not going to lie, it was really really hard.”

While Sheamus watched from home, Dominik Mysterio captured the WWE Intercontinental Championship at WrestleMania 41, winning a competitive four-way match against Bron Breakker, Penta, and Finn Balor. This title holds immense significance for “The Celtic Warrior” as he has never won it.