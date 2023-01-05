IWGP Women’s Championship Match Confirmed for NJPW Battle in the Valley 2023

Mercedes Mone’ may be mere weeks away from becoming the second-ever IWGP Women’s Champion now that her title match has been confirmed.

Mone’, who worked for years in WWE as Sasha Banks, made her New Japan Pro Wrestling debut at yesterday’s Wrestle Kingdom 17.

Banks attacked KAIRI, who had retained her title against Tam Nakano, and posed with the IWGP Women’s Title.

The Match

Banks made it clear in her attack that she wants to be the next IWGP Women’s Champion, and vowed to make KAIRI ‘bankrupt.’

On Twitter, the NJPW Global account confirmed that the two will face off the for the title, which will take place at NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18.

The match will mark Mone’s first bout since a May 15, 2022 WWE Live event, where she and Naomi retained the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against Shayna Baszler and Natalya.

In a video shared by NJPW Global, Mone’ encouraged fans to purchase the show on FITE.

Can't be in the San Jose Civic?



Battle in the Valley will be coming to you LIVE on @fiteTV February 18!



Order Mercedes Moné vs KAIRI for the IWGP Women's Championship NOW:https://t.co/3kcvvccgCO#njpw #njbitv pic.twitter.com/Dgdyc4JNYJ — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) January 5, 2023

History

This will be the first time that Mone’ and KAIRI have faced off for the IWGP Women’s Championship, but the two are far from strangers.

KAIRI’s final weeks in WWE on TV would see her face Mone’ multiple times as part of the feud between the Kabuki Warriors against Bayley & Sasha Banks.

Speaking on the post-Wrestle Kingdom press conference, Mone’ said that her history with the IWGP Women’s Champion played a part in her decision to target her first.