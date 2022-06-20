Jack Evans Takes Scary Bump During GCW Show (Video)

Jack Evans had quite the scare during a recent GCW event.

Evans went one-on-one with Ninja Mack during the show. This was for the You Wouldn’t Understand event. The action was held inside the Melrose Ballroom in Queens, NY this past Saturday (June 18).

- Advertisement -

Jack went up the top turnbuckle and attempted a 630 splash but Ninja Mack got out of the way. Evans landed hard on the mat and something wasn’t quite right as he laid in the middle of the ring.

Mack ended up scoring the pinfall.

Jack Evans just hurt himself on this missed 630, he was eventually able to get to his feet but was stunned for awhile, hope all is good #GCWYWU pic.twitter.com/SUc3hAKpDR — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) June 19, 2022

Thankfully, Jack did make it up to his feet and Ninja Mack raised his arm to an ovation. GCW personnel helped Evans to the back.

- Advertisement -

Jack Evans had been scheduled for the Ultimate X match at Slammiversary the following night. That didn’t end up happening as he was pulled from the card as a precautionary measure.

BREAKING: Out of an abundance of caution following an injury this weekend, @JackEvans711 has been pulled from today's Ultimate-X match. He will be replaced in the X- Division Title showdown by @_AndrewEverett!#Slammiversary #IMPACTWRESTLING — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) June 19, 2022

“BREAKING: Out of an abundance of caution following an injury this weekend, @JackEvans711 has been pulled from today’s Ultimate-X match. He will be replaced in the X- Division Title showdown by @_AndrewEverett!”