Jacy Jane vs. Gigi Dolin Set For 3/7 WWE NXT Roadblock

A grudge match is set for WWE NXT‘s Roadblock event.

During the 2/28/23 episode of WWE NXT, Gigi Dolin addressed the brutal attack from former Toxic Attraction stablemate Jacy Jane a few weeks ago. Dolin went deep into her past when appearing on tonight’s edition of NXT when she noted that Jacy’s attack on her wasn’t even the most important backstabbing she’s been victim of in her life. Gigi said that she was forced to run away from home after being physically mistreated by her mother as a young girl.

"You say you're the last woman standing but I have been knocked down time and time again but I have gotten right back up."@gigidolin_wwe with a powerful message to @jacyjaynewwe and the #WWENXT Universe ?? pic.twitter.com/NJH9Xfj4hC — WWE (@WWE) March 1, 2023

Following Mandy Rose’s departure from WWE in December 2022, Jacy Jane and Gigi Dolin were left as the final members of Toxic Attraction. However, on the 2/14/23 edition of WWE NXT, Jane attacked Dolin during Bayley‘s ‘Ding Dong, Hello!’ segment. Jacy’s attack on Gigi came just one week after the pair failed to defeat NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez at Vengeance Day, earlier this month.

Roxanne Perez (C) vs. Meiko Satomura — NXT Women’s Championship

Tony D’Angelo vs. Dijak — Jailhouse Street Fight

Indus Sher (Jinder Mahal, Veer Mahan, and Sanga) vs. Bron Breakker, Julius, and Brutus Creed

Jacy Jane vs. Gigi Dolin

Joe Gacy vs. Andre Chase

