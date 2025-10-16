Jacy Jayne Avoids Serious Injury, WWE NXT Star Sidelined

NXT Women’s Champion Jacy Jayne appears to have avoided a serious injury after a scare at an NXT live event on October 9, where she suffered an apparent leg injury and required assistance to get backstage. However, while Jayne is reportedly fine, her Fatal Influence stablemate Fallon Henley may now be sidelined.

According to a report from Bryan Alvarez, the situation has shifted. “So the update on Jacy Jayne is apparently she’s fine,” Alvarez noted. “However Fallon is now injured. They did an assisted Sol Snatcher spot on a house show and it got botched and Sol landed right on Fallon’s head. Hopefully she’s OK and back in action soon, but was told it looked really bad.”

Meanwhile, Jayne’s next challenger has been determined. This past Tuesday’s pre-taped episode of NXT featured a number one contender’s battle royal, which was won by Tatum Paxley. Paxley will now challenge Jayne for the NXT Women’s Championship at Halloween Havoc. The event is scheduled for Saturday, October 25, at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley, Arizona.

The Fatal Influence faction has also seen a recent change in its lineup. Following the departure of Jazmyn Nyx from WWE, Lainey Reid was added to the group this week, joining Jayne and the currently injured Henley.