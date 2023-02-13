Jacy Jayne Looks Forward To “Breaking Out” Of Toxic Attraction

Following the exit of Mandy Rose last December, Toxic Attraction tried their best to stay afloat, but ultimately, Jacy Jayne decided to sink their ship for good.

After their partnership lingered on shaky terms for several weeks, Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin have officially separated. In the final segment of WWE NXT last week, the two gathered form a special edition of ” Ding Dong Hello” hosted by RAW star Bayley. As Jayne and Dolin appeared to patch up their friendship with a hug, Jayne had other ideas — delivering a superkick to her long-time tag team partner before busting Dolin’s head into the “Ding Dong Hello” door.

Following her shocking betrayal, Jacy Jayne issued a series of statements on Monday’s edition of Busted Open Radio. When asked about the buzz her actions generated inside the professional wrestling world, Jayne felt her actions were justified.

“I feel like being in Toxic Attraction, I was kind of always a third wheel. Everybody always talks about Mandy because she’d been here for so long. Everybody always watches everything she does. Then you have Gigi, who had a huge name on the indies before she came to NXT, and everybody kind of looked at me and was like, ‘Well, who the hell is that girl?’ So now for everybody to actually be paying attention and have my name in their mouths and now I’m the talk of the town, that’s huge for me. That’s all I’ve wanted for a really long time. So, I’m happy about it,” she said.

Jayne continued, offering more insight into her decision to fully end Toxic Attraction, which primarily began after their leader — Mandy Rose — had been released from the company in mid-December. Jayne admitted the initial split wasn’t easy, but more than anything, she craved the opportunity to finally stand on her own.

“I think recently I’ve been starting to get more credit for everything, especially, honestly, after Mandy left. As sad as that whole situation was and we tried to make the most of it going forward, I feel like that kind of helps me break out of this Toxic Attraction shell,” Jayne explained. People were paying attention to me more and listening to what I had to say. I haven’t gotten a lot of credit while we’re all together, but now I’m starting to show my character and how much I’ve grown over the last year and a half, two years.”

“So, I think this was, honestly, my breakout moment. Even at Vengeance Day, it was kind of sink or swim for us. ‘Now you’re on your own, you have to prove that you can do it by yourself.’ So, I went into that match with that my frame you need to kill this performance, because if not, you don’t know what’s going to happen going forward.”

Peeling back the curtain a bit, Jayne revealed a lot of her recent actions were fueled by some real-life emotion. “I was trying to make a statement. So, when we were doing it, I wanted the cameras to get close to me to hear what I had to say in that moment. I feel like a lot of that was real. Obviously in this business, you need to, at some point, be selfish and put yourself first to get to that next level, and I want to be on that next level,” she explained. “I want people to take me seriously and see me as a heavy hitter in the women’s division. So, that’s what I did. I wanted to make a statement, I wanted to make an impact, and I did it in the best way I knew how.”

“I feel like this was really my breakout moment where now all eyes are on me, and I have the control to make my own destiny going forward. Obviously, I want to be at the top of the division. So, whoever I have to step on to get there, I’m going to do that.

