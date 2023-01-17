Jade Cargill Reveals Advice From Bryan Danielson

Jade Cargill has improved considerably in the ring since her start in wrestling a couple of years ago. There are a number of people who have contributed to the AEW star’s improvement. One of them is none other than Bryan Danielson, who has thought Cargill how to get comfortable inside the squared circle.

The TBS champion recently spoke to Bootleg Kev. She revealed that Danielson has started training her every Wednesday. According to the former Basketball player, the former WWE champion has taught her how to live in the moment:

“What you see is how he really is. He’s a really nice guy. He doesn’t play off. He doesn’t let people try him but he’s a very sound guy. He trains me on Wednesdays. Tony Khan is the one who set that up. He’s really, really great. The first thing he always asks me when I come back is like I will say, ‘Oh, man, I messed this up’ or whatever I have to say. He’s like ‘Jade, but did you enjoy yourself?’ So now I’m living in the moment.”

Do Karaoke

Bryan Danielson has not only helped Jade Cargill in getting better in the ring, but he has also been teasing her how to get comfortable on the mic. For this, the wrestling veteran offered a very unique piece of advice to the young star:

“He’s like, ‘If you want to get comfortable with doing promos, do karaoke. You should definitely do karaoke and you’ll be fine.’ Working with someone like that, I’m getting very comfortable in the ring.

He’s like ‘You need to just breathe in the audience. You’ll have so much fun if you just live in the moment and like with the hits and all this kind of stuff. Just breathe and take it in and listen. You’re gonna be fine.” Now I’m getting more comfortable.”

You can check out Jade Cargill’s full interview below:

