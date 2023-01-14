Jade Cargill Makes History as AEW’s Longest Reigning Champion

Jade Cargill has reached a historic milestone in AEW as her dominant run as TBS Champion continues.

She has been the AEW TBS Champion for 373 days, making history by becoming the longest-reigning champion in company history. Cargill broke former AEW Women’s World Champion Hikaru Shida’s previous record of 372 days.

Throughout her time at AEW, she has accomplished several impressive feats. She had her first wrestling match in March 2021. Another impressive aspect of this accomplishment is that she has held a title longer than she has not in her short career thus far.

Another Impressive Stat

Cargill remains the only TBS Champion in history, as she won a tournament to be crowned the inaugural champion in January 2022 by defeating Ruby Soho in the finals.

She also broke Shida’s record when she was the AEW Women’s Champion, as Cargill has defended the TBS Championship 17 times. That’s also a record in AEW with the most title defenses by any champion in the company’s history.

Over that time, she has defended against various talents such as The Bunny, and Willow Nightingale. Her most recent title defense came against Skye Blue at Battle of the Belts V. Shida only defended her title eight times successfully during her 372-day reign as champion.