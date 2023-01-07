Jade Cargill Praised For Her Work at AEW Battle of the Belts

Jade Cargill is getting rave reviews for her improved ring work.

The reigning TBS Champion is coming up on the two year anniversary of her AEW debut (March 3, 2021). She’s still early in wrestling career, which has led some critics to call her green. Fortunately, Cargill has star power to spare and had joked that she’s “green like money.”

On Friday’s live edition of AEW Rampage, Cargill successfully defended her gold against Skye Blue. Cargill looked impressive – especially this finishing sequence:

Jade Cargill is really improving – she’s been “green like money” but will be the total package sooner than later #TBS pic.twitter.com/5Xq60Npf6d — SEScoops (@sescoops) January 7, 2023

Will Ospreay Praises Jade Cargill

The video clip embedded in our tweet above got the attention of New Japan Pro Wrestling star Will Opsreay, who called it “Amazing.”

Thank you ?? — Jade Cargill (@Jade_Cargill) January 7, 2023

Ospreay is one of the most talented wrestlers in the world, so an endorsement from him carries a lot of weight. He just wrestled a Match-of-the-Year candidate against Kenny Omega at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17. The match was so good that Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer rated it 6.25 stars (on a scale of 1-5).

Ospreay is not the only main event star who has taken notice of Cargill’s development. Last month, Cargill was asked about her dream opponent. She named WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, “because she can go.” Flair replied:

Keep killing it queen. #undefeated – Charlotte Flair to Jade Cargill

Ex-WWE Writer Freddie Prinze Jr. is also a big fan of Cargill, calling her an incredibly unique performer and likening her to a unicorn who deserves to be booked in a special way.

“Lions and tigers and bears are cool, but a Unicorn, a Minotaur, a Cerberus,” said Prinze. “They’re magic, and they’re treated that way in the stories I read as a kid. And that’s what Jade is, she’s a Unicorn.”

There’s no doubt that Jade Cargill is one of the most promising home-grown stars on the AEW roster. The 48-0 champion has proven that she’s willing to put the work in to improve her skills. If she continues at this pace, she really will be the “total package” in the near future.