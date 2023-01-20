Jade Cargill Reveals Her Thoughts On CM Punk When Asked About All Out Incident

AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has revealed how she feels about CM Punk when discussing the infamous backstage All Out incident.

Cargill was recently a guest on the Bootleg Kev podcast to discuss a variety of topics. During the interview, Cargill was asked about the backstage brawl that took place between Punk and The Elite shortly after his explosive post-event press conference at All Out.

The champion said she had already left the stadium by the time the madness broke out backstage, but did note that she has had nothing but positive interactions with Punk in the past, and has a ton of respect for him.

“I wasn’t there. I had already left the stadium — right after my match, I left,” Jade Cargill said. “So I heard about it just like the rest of the world, at the same time. It was pretty shocking… from my opinion, Punk’s a great guy.

“He’s been nothing but nice to the women’s locker room. He talks to me, tells me his experiences. Again, at Comic Con, we got really close because he was my tag mate in the interviews, and I learned so much from him, and so much knowledge in the industry.

“He’s been in two different companies, and he can do whatever the hell he wants to do. So he doesn’t need it. He does it cause he loves it. And that speaks to me. I don’t need it. I do it because I love it. And I appreciate people like that.”

Punk’s future with AEW remains in limbo. With some expecting him to eventually be released from his contract and go his separate way from AEW, others believe he could be brought back into the fold as well.

As it stands, AEW president Tony Khan has yet to make a final decision on how to handle things moving forward.

