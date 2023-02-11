Jade Cargill Thinks it’s Time to Start Having Feuds with Top AEW Stars

Jade Cargill has been protected and pushed as a top star in AEW since signing with the promotion in 2020, where she was used in a top angle right out of the gate.

She made her in-ring debut by teaming with NBA Legend Shaquille O’Neal in a win over Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet on an episode of AEW Dynamite in March 2021.

Since that match, she has gone on a lengthy winning streak and booked strongly as the TBS Champion, the only champion in the history of the title after she beat Ruby Soho in 2022.

However, she has yet to face any top-tier AEW talent, something she is looking to change. Cargill expressed her interest in wrestling for the AEW Women’s Title while speaking with Liam Crowley of ComicBook.com.

Bigger Goals

“I’m just going to give these ladies some time before I want to go for the big belt. That’s something that I want to accomplish. I want to go for the main belt, I know that’s for sure.”

Jade also shared her desire to mix it up with stars such as Britt Baker, Saraya, and Toni Storm.

“I wouldn’t say so soon because right now I’m just focused on getting reps and getting better. Having longer matches, better feuds, and actual storylines. However, I believe it’s time for me to start having storylines with a Britt Baker, or Jamie Hayter, or a Saraya, or Toni Storm and working those storylines. I know I can do it. I have the charisma to do it. If you stand me next to any of these ladies, the work, the look and the aura of who I am speaks for itself.”