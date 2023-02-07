Jake Hager: Unionization Talk Could Get You Blacklisted in WWE

Jake Hager claims that talk about contracts or a union could get you blacklisted from WWE during his time with the company.

Hager, a current All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star, recently took to Story Time with Dutch Mantell and discussed his time with WWE. He admitted that, speaking about your contract or any union talks during that period would’ve gotten you blacklisted from the company.

While I was there [WWE], that was like the four-letter word. Don’t talk about your contracts, and don’t talk about anything having to do with a union, otherwise, you’ll get blacklisted. I saw it happen. Jake Hager

“Someone…I can’t remember exactly, but they were complaining about something and they were talking about how we should all get together and get some power and I’m like, ‘It’s not that company.’

“The biggest things with those WWE contracts are, they can cancel them anytime, and they’ve proven that they will, so what does it all really mean if you can’t rely on it? You sign your life away.”

Hager competed for WWE under the name Jack Swagger from 2006 to 2017. During that time, Hager racked up an ECW Championship, a World Heavyweight Title, and a United States Title win. He also won the Money In The Bank briefcase in 2010.

In March of 2017 Hager was granted his requested release from WWE, going on to compete on the independent circuit. He also signed with Bellator MMA, racking up an undefeated record thus far.

Quotes via 411Mania