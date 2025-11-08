Jake Hager Drops ‘Your Mom’ Comeback To Wrestling Career Criticism

Jake Hager’s career in pro wrestling has come to an end as the former WWE World Champion announced his retirement in August 2025. While Hager’s days competing in front of wrestling fans are over, he’s not through with fans and critics of his in-ring career.

On X, a clip was shared from a 2010 edition of SmackDown showing The Big Show destroying the trophies of the then-Jack Swagger. In a fiery response, one fan made it clear that they’re grateful Hager’s in-ring career is over.

Thank god your in ring career is done. You had some physical gifts but perhaps the least charismatic in history. After almost 20 years in pro wrestling and still you look like an untalented rookie with polio out there. Ohhh but ya got a great hat

This comment earned a response from Hager, though he didn’t defend his wrestling career. Instead, he took aim at the fan’s mother.

Your mom has a a lot

Of physical gifts when she #smdftb https://t.co/j0fq01jsWw — Jake Hager (@RealJakeHager) November 8, 2025

Hager shared on the Rule Breakers podcast that he has started his own trucking company based out of Tampa, Florida, humorously named “Hauling Oats.” Hager himself isn’t driving, but he has peopel driving for him and described the new careeer as “something to stick my teeth into.”

Hager recently slammed Tony Khan and his leadership of AEW, even going as far as to say he regrets joining AEW. With Hager also shutting down the idea of a WWE Royal Rumble return, the former World Champion is committed to his new life outside of the ring.