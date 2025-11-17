Jake Paul to Face Anthony Joshua on Netflix, Dec 19

Jake Paul is set to face former world champion Anthony Joshua in a blockbuster heavyweight boxing match scheduled for December 19, 2025. The highly anticipated bout will be streamed exclusively on Netflix, marking a significant partnership between the streaming giant and the world of professional boxing. The fight, consisting of eight rounds, will take place at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, and will go live at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

https://x.com/netflix/status/1990404556329558340?s=20

This event signifies a major step for Paul, who was originally slated to fight Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis in November before that match was canceled. Meanwhile, Joshua is looking to bounce back after a knockout loss to Daniel Dubois in September 2024.

In a statement brimming with confidence, Paul declared, “This isn’t an AI simulation. This is Judgment Day. A professional heavyweight fight against an elite world champion in his prime. When I beat Anthony Joshua, every doubt disappears, and no one can deny me the opportunity to fight for a world title. To all my haters, this is what you wanted. To the people of the United Kingdom, I am sorry. On Friday, December 19, under the lights in Miami, live globally only on Netflix, the torch gets passed and Britain’s Goliath gets put to sleep.”

As the day approaches, fans and critics alike are eager to see if Paul can solidify his status as a legitimate contender in the heavyweight division. With the match streaming globally, all eyes will be on Miami for what promises to be an electrifying encounter.