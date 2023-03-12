Jake Roberts Claims AEW Faction is “Without a Doubt” Better than The Bloodline

The Bloodline may be one of WWE‘s most popular acts in years, but they apparently cannot hold a candle to The Elite.

Following Roman Reigns‘ heel turn in 2020, his cousins The Usos would fall in line behind their Tribal Chief, who has been advised by his special counsel Paul Heyman.

Last September, Solo Sikoa was added to the faction by helping Reigns retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle.

Without a Doubt

The Bloodline storyline, especially the chapter with Sami Zayn, has been heralded as one of the best thing wrestling fans have seen in years, but they are not the only faction around.

Last November, the Elite made their AEW return at Full Gear, after being suspended for their roles in the backstage fight following All Out.

Speaking on the Cafe de Rene podcast, Jake Roberts was asked which group he thinks is better.

“Kenny. Kenny and The Bucks without a doubt. I think Kenny Omega is f***ing unbelievable. He is f***ing on spot. I don’t like a lot of stuff The Young Bucks do but brother they’re doing it and getting away with it.”

At AEW Revolution 2023, the Elite lost the AEW Trios Championships to the House of Black.

The Elite Vs. The Bloodline?

At this time, the idea of a six-man-tag match between the two factions is purely hypothetical, but that is something WWE hopes to change.

In February, it was reported that WWE was expected to pursue multiple top-level AEW talent, including Omega.

The belief is that if they can sign Omega (who has previously been under a WWE developmental deal) then it may encourage the Bucks to jump ship to WWE.

