Jake Roberts Recalls Fan Shooting At Him During A Show

Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts comes from a very different era of wrestling. Fans took wrestling more seriously during his prime and things used to be wilder. This includes being attacked by people outside of shows and in at least one instance, being shot at by a fan in the arena.

The wrestling legend recently had an interview with Derricks Reptiles. He talked about things such as bulls**ting his way into his WWE role and more.

When asked to share a crazy fan story from his time, Roberts recalled the one show in Dallas Texas where he was wrestling with Sting:

“Craziest one would have been in Dallas, Texas. I was wrestling Sting. A guy stood up in the ninth row, reached in his jacket. [He] pulled out a pistol and started shooting at me. He got three shots off. Missed me. That’s about as crazy as it gets. I jumped my ass out of that ring, got underneath the ring and hid.” – Jake Roberts

Jake Roberts was also asked what is the one thing he would tell Vince McMahon that he never did. The former WWE star replied with ‘Go f**k yourself.”

Apart from this, Roberts told a crazy road story from the time he was travelling with The Undertaker and they went to a bar.

You can check out his full interview in the video below:

More Originals From SEScoops:

If you use any quotes from the article, please credit SEScoops with an H/t for transcription