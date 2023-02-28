Jake Roberts Reflects On New Role In AEW

Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts is a pro wrestling veteran with decades of valuable experience. He’s currently signed with AEW and recently began working in a new capacity behind the scenes.

Roberts is regarded as one of the greatest talkers the business has ever seen. His expertise with promos have been studied long after he hung up his boots. He’s now working to impart his mic work mastery on the AEW roster.

The master of the DDT recently spoke with Graham “GSM” Matthews for Daily DDT and opened up on his new role helping talent hone their interview skills.

“They’re not taking the time to develop characters,” Jake Roberts said. “They’ve got a lot of great athletes going out there flying through the air and doing inconceivable things with their bodies, but at the end of the night, nothing sticks. It’s like, ‘What was that? What are they going to do next?’

“It’s because there’s not a character involved and I’d like to see them work on their characters, starting with interviews. That would help a lot. Hopefully I can help some of those guys do better interviews. That’s my new job in AEW and hopefully I’ll do a good job.”

In addition to this, the WWE Hall of Famer clarified that he’s glad to give talent advice if they are inclined to it. Furthermore, he also expressed that it can be “frustrating” to see the same mistakes happen.

Jake Roberts was first featured in the promotion during “The Road to All Out” back in 2019. Following that, he made an appearance on the March 4 edition of AEW Dynamite. The following week, he introduced AEW star Lance Archer as his client.

He has been serving as the manager of ‘The Murderhawk Monster’ ever since. However, Jake Roberts had been dealing with several health issues which put him on the shelf. He also thanked his fans for their support. Both Roberts and Archer returned on the February 24 episode of AEW Rampage. It is also noted that Roberts was featured in the newest edition of A&E’s Biography: WWE Legends, which aired on February 26.