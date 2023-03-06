Jamie Hayter Retains Women’s Title at AEW Revolution

AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter defended her championship against Ruby Soho and Saraya at the AEW Revolution pay-per-view event from the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

The match started with them brawling into the crowd. Saraya took some hard bumps in this bout including when Hayter hit a rock bottom to her on the ring apron. Saraya did a comedy spot where she told them to stop attacking her. Saraya planted Hayter with a DDT. Britt Baker got on the apron and punched Saraya. Soho with her finisher for 2 as Hayter broke it up. Hayter rolled up Soho for the win. Post-match, Soho turned heel by aligning herself with Saraya and Toni Storm after the two sides got into a post-match brawl.

The story of this program has been Soho’s allegiances as she has been in the middle of four female talents – Saraya, Toni Storm, Hayter, and Britt Baker. The idea is that Saraya and Storm are outsiders from WWE against the homegrown talent of AEW in Braker and Hayter. Soho has yet to declare a side in the story.

In November 2022, in Newark, New Jersey, at Full Gear, Hayter defeated Toni Storm to win the inaugural interim AEW Women’s World Championship. Thunder Rosa later relinquished the real championship, making Storm’s interim reign an official reign, and she was then crowned the undisputed lineal champion on a later episode of Dynamite.

What are your thoughts on Jamie Hayter retaining the Women’s Title? Was this the right call by AEW officials? Sound off in the comment section.