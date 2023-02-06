Jamie Hayter Would “Happily” Wrestle Former AEW Women’s Champion Again

Jamie Hayter has accumulated a winning streak since obtaining the AEW Women’s World Championship at Full Gear last November. Along the way, she reached three tag team victories alongside Britt Baker, and most recently defeated Emi Sakura in a title eliminator match on the January 25 episode of Dynamite.

Perhaps most notably, though, Jamie Hayter battled a former AEW Women’s Champion in the main event of the “Holiday Bash” edition of Dynamite on December 21. The match itself would receive much positive praise, as Hayter dueled back-and-forth with Hikaru Shida, before the current champion picked up the victory with a Hayter-ade.

When discussing the possibility of wrestling Shida again Hayter noted she’d “happily” run it back.

“I would happily wrestle Shida, she is the real deal,” Hayter told Dark Puroresu Flowsion. “She almost made me believe I might not beat her. But I loved the challenge. I think doing it on a bigger stage at a PPV will make things much more intense and raise the stakes even higher. Having that ‘big match feel’ always escalates the situation and I think she has even more to give. I want the challenge.”

STARDOM

In the same interview, Jamie Hayter was asked if there was any talent in STARDOM she’d like to face. From 2018-2020 she aligned with the Oedo Tai faction of the Japanese promotion, capturing the Goddesses of STARDOM Championship and SWA World Championship during her tenure there.

“That’s a tough question because, honestly, I would love the opportunity to wrestle all of the women in STARDOM, so let’s say everybody!” Hayter said. “There is a plethora of talent I’d like to step in the ring with so it’s hard to single anybody out. I feel like it would be interesting to step into a ring with talent l’ve wrestled before to see how much we have grown and evolved. Someone like Utami for instance…”